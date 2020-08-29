The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 30

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix — Plus: HBO Max, Disney+ and Others

What's New on Netflix — Plus: HBO Max, Disney+ and Others TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and 65+ Other Options

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 17 premieres (including a revival of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, the Canadian medical drama Transplant and the Peacock-bound A.P. Bio), 13 finales (including Wynonna Earp‘s summer closer) and myriad specials (including a Real Housewives reunion and the MTV Video Music Awards).

SUNDAY, AUG. 30

8 pm 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV & CW)

8 pm Top Gear: Nepal special (BBC America)

9 pm Voices Magnified: Policing in America special (A&E)

9 pm Love Fraud docuseries premiere (Showtime)

9 pm United Shades of America Season 5 finale (CNN; two episodes)

10 pm Helter Skelter: An American Myth docuseries finale (Epix)

10 pm Wynonna Earp midseason finale (Syfy)

MONDAY, AUG. 31

8 pm American Ninja Warrior: All Stars Skills Challenge special (NBC)

8 pm Planet Earth: A Celebration special (AMC, BBC America, IFC & SundanceTV)

10 pm Love It or List It Season 15 finale (HGTV)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1

8 pm Supernanny returns (Lifetime)

8 pm Teen Mom 2 Season 10 premiere (MTV)

9 pm 16 and Recovering limited series premiere (MTV)

9 pm Million Dollar Listing Season 12 finale (Bravo)

10 pm Transplant Stateside premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

3 am Chef’s Table: BBQ series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special, Part 1 (Bravo)

9 pm Tough as Nails Season 1 finale (CBS; two hours)

9 pm Tyler Perry’s House of Payne revival premiere (BET; two episodes)

10 pm Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living series premiere (BET; two episodes)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

3 am A.P. Bio Season 3 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Love, Guaranteed film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Raised by Wolves series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Young Wallander series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Cannonball Season 1 finale (USA Network)

9 pm Chrisley Knows Best midseason finale (USA Network)

9 pm The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 finale (Bravo)

9 pm To Tell the Truth Season 5 finale (ABC; two episodes)

10 pm Cake Season 3 finale (FXX)

10 pm Tacoma FD Season 2 finale (truTV)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4

3 am Away series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Boys Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; first three episodes)

3 am Earth to Ned series premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am I’m Thinking of Ending Things film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Mulan feature film premiere (Disney+; $29.99 surcharge)

3 am Muppets Now Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Noughts + Crosses Stateside premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.