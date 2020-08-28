Ratings: Republican Convention Ends With No Trump Bump, Down vs. Night 3

In the latest TV ratings, the 2020 Republican National Convention’s grand finale did not appear to enjoy any major Trump bumpon Thursday night, at least according to preliminary numbers. 15 Summer Shows We Really Miss

ABC, CBS and NBC’s combined coverage of RNC Night 4 — which featured Rudy Giuliani, Ivanka Trump and then a 70-minute speech by President Donald Trump himself — delivered 5.43 million total viewers (through 11 pm), which is down a tick from Night 3 (5.65 mil) but on par with Night 2’s broadcast total (5.45 mil).

Compared to broadcast-TV’s fast nationals for Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention (5.8 mil), the RNC’s own finale was off by six percent.

The DNC Night 4 went on to report 24.6 million total viewers, with PBS, FOX News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC, CNN, CNNe, Newsmax and Newsy all folded in; the RNC’s high thus far through Wednesday night is 19.4 million, for Night 2. Check back later for RNC Night 4’s cable-inclusive total!

Elsewhere on Thursday, CBS’ Big Brother (4 mil/1.0) was steady week-to-week, leading the quiet night in both measures.

The Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and and streaming platforms. These numbers instead are reported simply to illustrate any trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

