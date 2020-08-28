TVLine Items: Nicolas Cage Is Highfire Dragon, The Closer Vet to Y&R and More

Nicolas Cage is adding a boozy dragon to his resume: The Oscar winner will voice and executive-produce a series adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s adult thriller novel Highfire, which is in development at Amazon Prime, our sister site Deadline reports.

Cage will provide the voice of the titular character, who is “a vodka-drinking, Flashdance-loving dragon who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana.” Davey Holmes (Get Shorty) will pen the project, which is described as a live-action, gritty crime thriller with doses of magical realism.

In May, Cage signed on to play Joe Exotic in a scripted series about the Tiger King personality,

* The Young and the Restless has tapped Robert Gossett (aka The Closer and Major Crimes’ Russell Taylor) to play Dan Szymborski, an ally of Newman Enterprises who connects with Victoria Newman, Soap Opera Digest reports. The actor appears in the Sept. 2 episode.

* Larry Wilmore’s new Peacock talk show, Wilmore, will premiere on Friday, Sept. 18, while The Amber Ruffin Show will follow on Friday, Sept. 25.

* ABC has ordered Women of the Movement, a six-episode limited series focused on Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal 1955 murder in the Jim Crow South. Series creator Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale) will serve as showrunner and exec-produce alongside Jay-Z, Will Smith and others.

* Quibi has released a trailer for Season 2 of Singled Out, which premieres Monday, Sept. 7:

