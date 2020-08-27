TV Ratings: Big Brother Dominates, RNC's Broadcast Audience Goes Low

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother delivered 4.2 million total viewers and a Wednesday-leading 1.1 rating, ticking up in the demo week-to-week to match its season high. Leading out of that, Tough as Nails (2.9 mil/0.5) ticked up heading into next week’s finale. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (5 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, and delivered the night’s biggest audience.

The season finale of ABC’s yet-to-be-renewed United We Fall (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady for a sixth straight week.

Leading out of the Women in Film special (389K/0.1), Coroner (585K/0.1) was steady.

ABC, CBS and NBC’s coverage of Night 3 of the Republican National Convention amassed 4.9 million viewers (in fast nationals), marking the Big 3’s smallest combined tally thus far. (With cable newsers folded in, RNC Night 2 drew more than 19 million people.)

