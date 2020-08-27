Trevor Noah Condemns Jacob Blake Shooting: 'For Some People, Black Skin Is the Most Threatening Weapon of All'

RELATED STORIES The Daily Show's Trevor Noah Reacts to Rayshard Brooks' Death in Emotional Monologue: 'When Is It Enough?'

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah delivered an impassioned monologue Wednesday night, decrying the shooting of Jacob Blake and the continued violence against Black Americans by police across the country.

Following the events surrounding George Floyd’s death in May, Noah commented that although there may have been inklings of systemic change brewing, Sunday’s shooting — which saw police fire seven shots into Blake’s back — proves there is still “a long way to go.” (Watch the clip above.)

“I’ll never get used to how quickly police go from issuing demands to using deadly force,” the host said. “Whatever happened to warning shots? Or tackling a suspect? Are we really meant to believe that the only two options a cop has is do nothing or shoot somebody in the back seven times?”

Setting up a clip of Blake’s sister Letetra Widman’s public address, Noah reminded viewers that police unfairly saw Blake as a threat and failed to treat him like a human being.

“They jumped straight to: ‘This Black man is going to try to kill us if we don’t kill him first,'” Noah said. While recognizing that shooting someone to prevent him from reaching into his car is “terrible” and “inhumane,” he continued: “They shot him seven times. What purpose do Bullets 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 serve?”

Noah then segued to the lack of police accountability, which forced people to take to the streets to express their frustration and resulted in the deaths of two people at the hands of armed vigilantes.

Noah closed out the segment by questioning why some people are shot seven times in the back, while others are “treated like human beings and reasoned with and taken into custody with no bullets in their bodies … this gunman who was armed and had already shot people, who had shown that he is a threat, was arrested the next day, given full due process of the law.”

Despite asking some obvious questions, Noah feels we already know the answer. “The answer is that the gun doesn’t matter as much as who is holding the gun, because for some people, Black skin is the most threatening weapon of all.”

View Noah’s full monologue above.