Supernatural Duo Faces 'The End of the End' in First Trailer for Final 7 Episodes

Sam and Dean Winchester are taking Baby out for one last road trip. The CW on Thursday released the first trailer for Supernatural‘s final seven episodes, which kick off on Thursday, Oct. 8 (8/7c).

It all leads up to the series finale on Nov. 19 (9 pm), which will follow an hour-long retrospective special titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home.

Memorable moments from the 30-second trailer include Castiel reminding Dean of his personal sacrifices, Dean rocking that pink nightgown, and Jack accepting his own unfortunate mission. There’s also plenty of brotherly love, including a moment where Sam tells Dean, “My entire life, you’ve protected me. It’s the only thing I’ve ever known that was true.”

Production on the long-running series’ final season was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, but as we’ve seen from recent behind-the-scenes photos on social media, the cast and crew is now back in Vancouver finishing what they started 15 years ago. “We, The CW, and Warner Bros. fully intend to return and finish the series,” executive producer Andrew Dabb told fans in March. “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Supernatural’s final seven episodes, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. What are your hopes for the series finale?