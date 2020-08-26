Ratings: Love Island Dips on Night 2, RNC's Broadcast Audience Ticks Up

In the latest TV ratings, Tuesday’s installment of CBS’ Love Island drew 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, dipping from the Season 2 opener to hit and match series lows. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (5.6 mil/0.7) led Tuesday in both measures, holding steady week-to-week.

Elsewhere, ABC’s What Would You Do? (2.1 mil/0.4) ticked up, while The CW’s Dead Pixels (427K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (332K/0.1) wers steady.

ABC, CBS and NBC’s combined coverage of Night 2 of the Republican National Convention totaled 5.46 million viewers (in fast nationals), up a tick from the Big 3’s Monday cume. (With cable newsers folded in, RNC Night 1 flirted with 17 million total viewers versus the DNC kickoff’s 19.7 million.)

The Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and and streaming platforms. These numbers instead are reported simply to illustrate any trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

