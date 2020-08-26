Three NBA Games Postponed as Players Protest Jacob Blake Shooting; Milwaukee Brewers Also Cancel Game

All three of Wednesday’s NBA playoff games have been postponed, with the players deciding to boycott as an act of protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers have also cancelled Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, baseball reporter Jared Diamond shared via Twitter.

The NBA and the players association confirmed via Twitter that “in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games… have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first confirmed that the Milwaukee Bucks — who hail from Wisconsin, where Blake was shot seven times by police and reportedly paralyzed on Sunday — had decided to boycott Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic:

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Bucks player George Hill confirmed the news to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, adding: “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice.”

Bucks guard George Hill says to @TheUndefeated his team is not playing against Orlando tonight in light of shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Hill to @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 26, 2020

The Bucks and Magic were scheduled to play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at 4 pm ET on Wednesday, which was set to air on NBA TV. But after the Magic took the court to warm up, they returned to the locker room and did not come back out. The Bucks never took the court to warm up, and neither team was on the court when the game was slated to begin.

Both the Bucks and Magic are not on the court at the start of Game 5 pic.twitter.com/sG8QJkFgtH — The Ringer (@ringer) August 26, 2020

Soon after the Bucks announced their boycott, Wednesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, slated to air on TNT at 6:30 pm ET, was also boycotted by the two teams, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania:

Rockets-OKC players are planning to boycott Game 5 of their series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, slated for 9 pm ET on TNT, was postponed shortly thereafter. There’s no word yet on when the three playoff games will be rescheduled.

The NBA has embraced the Black Lives Matter movement since the restart of the 2019-20 season in Orlando last month, with players wearing messages on their jerseys pushing for social justice like “Black Lives Matter” and “How Many More.” (The Black Lives Matter message is also printed on the court itself.)

The shooting of Blake has sparked days of protest in Wisconsin and across the country, with riots and clashes between police and protestors in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha, where Blake was shot. This follows a resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement this year in light of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May, along with the killing of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky in March.