This Is Us' Justin Hartley to Star in Netflix's Noel Diary Film Adaptation

This Is Us star Justin Hartley is taking on another emotional drama in his downtime: The actor is set to lead The Noel Diary, Netflix’s film adaptation of Richard Paul Evans’ 2017 novel.

Hartley will play Jacob, a bestselling author who returns home during the holidays to settle his estranged mother’s estate after she passes away. As he digs through the many items his mother hoarded over the years, he comes across a diary left by someone named Noel, which may hold secrets to Jacob’s own past. And when he receives an unexpected visitor named Rachel, a beautiful woman on a mysterious journey of her own, the two of them try to make sense of their pasts and rewrite their futures.

Bonnie Bedelia (Parenthood) and Treat Williams (Everwood) will co-star opposite Hartley, who is also an executive producer on the film. Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride, Alfie) will direct.

Hartley currently plays actor Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which is set to return for Season 5 sometime this fall on NBC. Though a return date has yet to be announced due to the coronavirus pandemic, series creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed that the global health crisis will be written into Season 5, teasing that “we’ve decided to attack things head on” in the new episodes.

Our sister site Deadline first reported the news of Hartley’s Noel Diary casting. Is your interest in the movie piqued?