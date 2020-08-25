TVLine Items: McCormack Enters Heels Ring, Gossip Girl Casting and More

Mary McCormack is joining the fray inside the ring: The Kids Are Alright and In Plain Sight actress has boarded Starz’s wrestling drama Heels.

McCormack will play Willie, the business partner of wrestler Jack Spade (Arrow’s Stephen Amell) and the brains behind the local wrestling organization. The cast also includes Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Chris Bauer (The Deuce), Allen Maldonado (black-ish), Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse) and NFL vet James Harrison.

The series hails from writer Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) and showrunner Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max’s forthcoming Gossip Girl reboot has added Jordan Alexander (Sacred Lies) to its ensemble as a private school student, our sister site Deadline reports. No other character details are currently available.

* Fox is developing the music anthology drama Icon, the first season of which will focus on mother-and-daughter country music duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd, who will executive-produce, per Deadline.

* The iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were slated to air March 29 on Fox, have been cancelled, our sister site Variety reports. The winners will instead be revealed on radio stations and social media over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7.

* HBO Max’s docuseries Equal has cast the following actors to portray iconic LGBTQ+ activists: Cheyenne Jackson (as Dale Jennings), Anthony Rapp (Harry Hay), Shannon Purser (Del Martin), Heather Matarazzo (Phyllis Lyon), Jamie Clayton (Christine Jorgensen), Samira Wiley (Lorraine Hannsberry), Gale Harold (Howard Smith), Keiynan Lonsdale (Bayard Rustin) and Jai Rodriguez (José Sarria), among others.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?