New Raised by Wolves Trailer Reveals Android/Human Conflict at Heart of Ridley Scott's HBO Max Series

A new trailer for Raised by Wolves sheds light on the nature of the android/human conflict at the heart of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series for HBO Max.

In short: It appears that androids dubbed Mother and Father were sent to a virgin planet capable of sustaining human life, where the former will gestate and give birth to humanity’s last hope — and, notably, raise the wee ones as atheists.

Flashbacks suggest that a (holy?) war decimated Earth (?), and its survivors (led by Vikings‘ Travis Fimmel) are now traveling in an ark to find Mother and throw a wrench in her plan. Or, will the overprotective android throw a wrench in their plan?

Amanda Collin (of Denmark’s A Horrible Woman) and Abubakar Salim (Sky One’s Jamestown) play the aforementioned Mother and Father, while the cast also includes Winta McGrath (Australia’s Doctor Doctor), Niamh Algar (Pure), Jordan Loughran (Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos), Aasiya Shah (ITV’s Unforgotten), Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard and Ivy Wong.

Marking filmmaker Scott’s TV series directorial debut for American audiences (he helmed the first two of 10 episodes), Raised by Wolves premieres Thursday, Sept. 3.