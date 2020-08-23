TVLine Items: MTV VMAs on The CW, Tony Awards Go Digital and More

For the first time in the show’s history, MTV is expanding access to this year’s VMAs by offering viewers broadcast access on The CW.

The CW is the latest addition to the live show’s growing list of simulcasts, which now amasses 12 total ViacomCBS brands. In addition, the annual awards show will produce a 90-minute VMAs pre-show, though that red carpet action will be exclusive to MTV.

Hosted by Scream Queens‘ Keke Palmer, the show will feature performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma and CNCO, among others. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

The VMAs air Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c.

Ready for more of the weekend’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 74th Annual Tony Awards will be presented digitally this fall. More details, including a date and platform for the ceremony, will be announced soon.

* The Kelly Clarkson Show will return for Season 2 on Monday, Sept. 21, from its Universal Studios Hollywood set, with a virtual fan audience and a combination of live and virtual interviews. The show, which had averaged 1.9 million viewers an episode during its inaugural season, was renewed back in November.

Which TVLine Items pique your interest?