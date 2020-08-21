The Flash Meets Mirror Iris for the First Time in Deleted Season 6 Scene

We now can see how The Flash‘s faux Iris covered her very early tracks, in a deleted scene from Season 6 of the CW series.

At the close of Season 6, Episode 10, the real Iris (played by Candice Patton) had a late-night epiphany — McCulloch Technologies’ room AV3 is EVA spelled backwards! As in the name of the company’s long-vanished founder! — so she dashed out to investigate, leaving a sleeping Barry a note that she went to chase a lead. Arrowverse Crossovers, Ranked

Once inside room AV3, Iris was standing in front of a ginormous mirror in Eva McCulloch’s office when two silvery arms reached out from beyond the glass, to harrowingly yank her in.

In the cold open for the episode that followed, we saw Iris (or “Iris”), dazed in front of the mirror, still late at night. Next thing we know, it is morning and she is treating Barry (Grant Gustin) to round and delicious pancakes, no banana.

The exclusive deleted scene above (from The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season, available Aug. 25 on Blu-ray and DVD), however, offers a look at an oblivious Barry’s actual first encounter with his wife’s impersonator, when she returned home in the middle of the night. Press play above to see how Mirror Iris covered her tracks.

The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season features all 19 episodes from the truncated Season 6; a never-before-seen noir version of the episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” (with commentary by showrunner Eric Wallace); a The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019 featurette; a gag reel; and other deleted scenes. Those who go for the Blu-ray set will also get a limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event episodes.

(If you buy something through our retail links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.