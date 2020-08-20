Drag Race's Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

Zavion Davenport, a fierce performer who captured viewers’ hearts during multiple seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race under the stage name Chi Chi DeVayne, died Thursday at the age of 34, according to World of Wonder Productions.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today,” Drag Race‘s production company said in a statement. “Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi.”

Drag Race host and executive producer RuPaul also released a statement: “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”

Chi Chi was hospitalized in July, telling fans on Instagram Live, “They think that I’m going through kidney failure.” The Louisiana native received an outpouring of love from her fellow queens, many of whom rallied to raise money to cover Chi Chi’s medical expenses.

As recently as Aug. 15, Chi Chi remained in contact with her fans. “Keep me in your prayers,” she said in a video message, confirming she was back in the hospital being treated for an undisclosed illness. “I’ll be back soon.”

Chi Chi first joined the Drag Race family in Season 8 (2016), ultimately finishing in fourth place. She returned two years later for Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, finishing in eighth.

Tributes to the beloved queen are already pouring in on social media from those who were fortunate enough to know — and occasionally compete against — Chi Chi:

This is so sad! She was really a great queen and an all around sweetheart 💔 — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 20, 2020

😔😔😔😔 shine on baby. Damn. 💔 — Detox (@TheOnlyDetox) August 20, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020

Fans are also celebrating Chi Chi’s legacy by sharing her unforgettable lip sync to Dreamgirls‘ “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”:

This Chi Chi DeVayne lip sync gives me chills everytime 🖤 pic.twitter.com/54JUtqWXZN — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) August 20, 2020

How will you remember this iconic queen? Drop a comment with your favorite Chi Chi DeVayne moments below.