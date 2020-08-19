Unsolved Mysteries: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Reboot's 6 Remaining Season 1 Episodes

RELATED STORIES Unsolved Mysteries: Prepare Yourself for the Return of Creepy Casefiles (and That Theme Song!) in Netflix Reboot

There’s been a crack in the case surrounding Unsolved Mysteries‘ return date: The remaining six episodes of the Netflix reboot’s first season will drop on Oct. 19.

In making the “Volume 2” announcement early Wednesday, the streamer teased that the new episodes will profile “more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences.”

Within 24 hours of the show’s July 1 premiere, producers received nearly two dozen “credible tips” related to the cases in the first six episodes, EP Terry Dunn Meurer revealed to USA Today.

While the original series featured multiple cases in each hour-long episode, Unsolved Mysteries 2.0 focuses on just one impenetrable investigation. Another big change: The Netflix update does not have a narrator. (Robert Stack, who was the voice of the original show for most of its run, died in 2003.)

“The final decision was that it’s very difficult to fill Robert Stack’s shoes, and his trench coat,” Meurer previously told TVLine. “He’s just such an iconic voice. He’s such a signature of the show. We also wanted the actual participants in the stories, the family members and law enforcement [officers], to be more involved in telling the stories.”

The chill-inducing theme song, however, was resurrected for the reboot. “Everyone comments about the music!” Meurer declared. “That’s probably the most memorable element of the entire series.”