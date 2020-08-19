Ratings: AGT Slips But Tops Tuesday, Tell Me a Story Eyes CW Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating — marking season lows, at the very least, yet still easily topping Tuesday in both measures. (Read our recap.) 25 Best This Is Us Characters Ever, Ranked

Over on The CW, the acquired UK comedy Dead Pixels debuted to 506,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating — or about half of what Stargirl had been doing in the Tuesday leadoff spot. Leading out of a Whose Line rerun, Tell Me a Story delivered its smallest CW audience yet (309K) while clutching onto its 0.1 demo rating.

ABC’s What Would You Do? (1.8 mil/0.3) ticked down to season lows.

The Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and and streaming platforms. These numbers instead are reported simply to illustrate any trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

