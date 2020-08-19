TVLine Items: Fear the Walking Dead Poster, OUAT Hits Disney+ and More

“The past is dead,” declares a new Fear the Walking Dead poster for Season 6 — and star Lennie James has something ominous to say about it.

“Last season left Morgan in a very perilous situation,” James shared in a statement. “We cannot wait for you to discover what happens next to him and the rest of the group in our new season this fall. A truly transformative season that will see all of the gang challenged in ways they haven’t ever been before. Some will rise. Some will fall. None will remain the same.”

FTWD returns Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9/8c on AMC. Check out the poster below, then scroll down for more news.

* All seven seasons of Once Upon a Time will hit Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 18. (The ABC fairy tale drama had previously been available to stream on Netflix.)

* Neil Sandilands (aka The Flash‘s Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker) has joined Netflix’s forthcoming series Sweet Tooth, adapted by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz from the DC Vertigo comic, our sister site Deadline reports. Sandilands will play General Steven Abbot, the self-appointed general of a post-apocalyptic army.

* The Glorias — director Julie Taymor’s film about activist Gloria Steinem starring Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander — will debut on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in lieu of a theatrical release, per Deadline.

