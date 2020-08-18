The Fugitive Finale Recap: The Chase Is Off — Did Ferro's Family Survive?

RELATED STORIES The Fugitive on Quibi -- Grade It!

It’s been a rough day for The Fugitive‘s Mike Ferro (or by Quibi’s count, a rough 100 minutes or so). Not only was he framed for two bombings — one in the L.A. subway, and another at a courthouse — but the wrongfully accused ex-con was also on the lam for loads of civilian deaths, including that of his parole officer and friend, Kevin Lawson.

Previously, Ferro led the investigation straight to real bomber Colin Murphy’s home with the help of a burner phone that Captain Clayton Bryce and his cronies were tracking, after which Bryce finally pieced together he was chasing the wrong guy. (Aside: Murphy is smart enough to plan intricate terrorist attacks and frame an innocent man, but can’t hide incriminating evidence on a password-protected hard drive or at least toss it under his mattress or something? Moving on….)

So, the good news: Mike Ferro is almost a free man and his wife, Allison, has been released from FBI custody. The bad news? When Ferro arrives at his daughter’s school to pick her up, Murphy beats him there, shoots the principal and grabs Pearl before the former fugitive can do anything about it. Did Ferro and his family make it out alive? Let’s recap what happened in the show’s last minutes.

The finale plops us right in the middle of the final showdown with Murphy. Ferro drops his gun in an attempt to negotiate with the madman who’s now holding a piece to his daughter’s head. While the two men share a stressful chat, Pritti hides behind a car and dials what is hopefully the cops and not her editor with the fresh scoop. With a bit of empathy, Ferro is able to distract Murphy just long enough, so Pearl can slooowly step out of harm’s way. Murphy then aims his attention (and gun) back at Ferro. “I’m sorry,” Murphy says. After cutting away, we hear a gunshot, but luckily, the bullet comes from Bryce’s gun. Murphy is shot dead, and Ferro finally reunites with his daughter.

Later that night, Bryce’s “kids” demand he take a two-week vacation. After all, the detective worked every single day since his wife’s untimely 9/11 death. “You need a breather,” Sloan tells him. For the first time that day, the stubborn, bossy Bryce actually listens.

Elsewhere, Ferro meets with Pritti and her bosses at Daily Score, who offer up an apology for their “unfortunate” and “unprofessional” tactics. Ferro tells them he’ll be suing them for their “crack reporting,” specifically, for slander, libel and negligent infliction of emotional distress. If they want to settle, he wants them to cut two fat checks to the family of Denise Keller, the woman who died in the car crash, and Ronnie Lawson, his PO’s wife. He doesn’t want their money, but he does want the company to clean up its act. Ferro glances at Pritti on his way out, but the hack reporter can’t even look him in the eyes. She’s then told to clean out her desk. “Here’s the good news,” her boss Jerry tells her. “I’d say in about 20 years there’s a pretty decent chance that you will realize what a gaping a–hole you’ve been. And that would be growth.” Best quote of the series? It’s got my vote.

As Ferro exits the meeting, we see his wife and daughter in the lobby waiting for him. He’s heading off to his new job, and this time, his daughter promises to wait up for him.

