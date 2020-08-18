Gender-Swapped Dead Ringers Reboot Set at Amazon; Rachel Weisz to Star

Amazon, for the twin! The streamer has placed a straight-to-series order for a gender swapped TV adaptation of the 1988 big-screen thriller Dead Ringers, with Oscar winner Rachel Weisz succeeding Jeremy Irons in the dual role.

In what Amazon is calling a “modern take” on the David Cronenberg pic, the series finds Weisz playing the Mantle twins, who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Alice Birch (Hulu’s acclaimed Normal People) will write and serve as an EP alongside Weisz.

“As one of today’s most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters,” said Albert Cheng, Amazon’s COO and Co-Head of Television, in a statement. “This update to Dead Ringers explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series.”

Dead Ringers marks Weisz’s most significant stateside TV project to date.