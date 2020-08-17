The Duchess Searches for a New Baby Daddy in Trailer for Netflix Comedy

RELATED STORIES The Crown: Princess Diana to Be Played by Elizabeth Debicki in Final Seasons

Giving birth is certainly no picnic — but for Netflix’s The Duchess, the real trouble is finding a man she wants to procreate with in the first place.

The streaming service on Monday released a full trailer for The Duchess, created by and starring Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan. In her debut scripted comedy, Ryan plays a “fashionably disruptive” single mom living in London, who is so close with her young daughter, Olive, that she wants to have a second child.

But, as teased in the promo above, Katherine’s hopes of finding a suitable sperm donor for Baby No. 2 are quickly dashed, and she’s left to consider having the child with her greatest enemy: Olive’s dad. (“If one of my kids is going to have a s—t dad, both my kids are getting a s—t dad,” Katherine so lovingly tells him.)

The Duchess — which Ryan also wrote and executive-produced — drops on Netflix Friday, Sept. 11.

