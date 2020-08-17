Reese Witherspoon and Masked Singer Boss Team for My Kind of Country Music Competition on Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso: Grade It!

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso: Grade It! Little Voice's Brittany O'Grady Tees Up Bess' Raw, 'Rock Bottom' Episode

Apple TV+ has ordered its first competition series, My Kind of Country, which is described as a “groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent.”

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will executive-produce with Masked Singer showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra and country music mega-manager Jason Owen, while Emmy nominee Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director.

“Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming Dolly Parton… but this might just be the next best thing!” said Witherspoon on Instagram.

“Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember,” the actor/producer added. “The history, the storytelling, the artistry… the costumes and performances! There are so many remarkably talented people whose voices are being heard right now, but there are many more who have different experiences and remarkable stories that still need to be told in the genre. I’ve been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and unique stories!”

Witherspoon of course won her first Oscar for portraying country music legend June Carter Cash in the 2005 biopic Walk the Line.

This marks the third collaboration between Apple TV+ and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine shingle, following The Morning Show (which is up for eight total Emmy Awards) and Truth Be Told.