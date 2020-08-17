TVLine Items: VMAs Book Miley, Virtual WWE, Peacock Gets Clueless and More

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Lady Gaga Rocks VMAs, Young Wallander Trailer and More

Miley Cyrus has been added to the lineup of performers for the 2020 MTV VMAs, which will air Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c and be hosted by Keke Palmer.

Cyrus — who will perform her new hit single, “Midnight Sky” — joins a slate that also includes Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Roddy Rich, BTS, Doja Cat, Thund3rMaus, J Balvin, Maluma and CNCO. (OK, we may have made one of those names up.)

Watch a promo for Miley’s VMA’s performance above.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, and his running mate Kamala Harris, will give their first joint interview to World News Tonight anchor David Muir, to air Sunday, Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC. GMA‘s Robin Roberts will also chat with the duo during the one-hour special.

* The untitled, Dionne-centric TV series reboot of Clueless has landed at Peacock, our sister site Variety reports. In this potential series — described as “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video” — Cher has disappeared, and Dionne goes from lifelong right-hand woman to high school queen bee.

* Live WWE events will transition to a virtual experience, held inside the WWE ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, starting Aug. 21 with Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown. Fans can register for their virtual seat to be a part of upcoming shows via WWEThunderDome.com or at the league’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

* Disney+’s Earth to Ned, a Jim Henson co-production in which extraterrestrials Ned and Cornelius interview “some of the biggest stars in our galaxy,” will release all 10 episodes on Friday, Sept. 4. Watch a trailer:

