The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 16

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 series debuts (including Netflix’s Hoops, HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona), four season premieres (including the first half of Lucifer Season 5), a pair of finales and nightly coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

7 pm Black America Votes: The VP Choice special (BET)

8 pm The Circus summer premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Lovecraft Country series premiere (HBO)

11:20 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Episode No. 200 (HBO)

MONDAY, AUG. 17

10 pm Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 2 premiere (Food Network)

10 pm Democratic National Convention Night 1 of 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC)

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

3 am The Fugitive Season 1 finale (Quibi)

8 pm Dead Pixels Stateside series premiere (The CW)

10 pm Celebrity Show-Off Season 1 finale (TBS)

10 pm Democratic National Convention Night 2 of 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC)

WEDNESDAY, AUG 19

3 am Demarcus Family Rules series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am High Score limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm Democratic National Convention Night 3 of 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC)

10 pm Growing Belushi series premiere (Discovery Channel)

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

3 am The Fungies series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am John Was Trying to Contact Aliens documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Singletown (UK) series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

10 pm Democratic National Convention Night 4 of 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC)

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

3 am Chemical Hearts film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 2, Part 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Find Me in Paris Season 3 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Hoops series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Sleepover film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue series premiere (VH1)

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

8 pm Love in the Time of Corona limited series premiere (Freeform)

