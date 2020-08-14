Sara Haines Returning to The View, Following Cancellation of GMA Hour

RELATED STORIES Strahan, Sara & Keke a Casualty of Pandemic? 'The Conversation Has Changed, So I Expected It,' Says Palmer

Following the cancellation of GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, former View co-host Sara Haines is returning to her old stomping grounds.

Haines is formally rejoining the ABC daytime talk show as a full-time co-host for Season 24, our sister publication Variety reports, technically filling the seat left vacant by Abby Huntsman, who departed in January.

Of course, Haines’ return shouldn’t feel too jarring to regular View-ers, as she has made sporadic appearances during the past few months.

After co-hosting The View for two seasons (2016–2018), Hanes left the table to host an extension of Good Morning America with Michael Strahan. Originally called GMA Day, the hour was retitled Strahan & Sara in Jan. 2019. Following the addition of Keke Palmer as a third co-host in Aug. 2019, the show received yet another title change — GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke — before ultimately being axed this year.

“Our show is really about an audience,” Palmer said during an Aug. 2 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “That’s what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment news. It’s fun conversations and lightheartedness, and we’re in a different time now. Some of the conversation has changed, and that pushed SSK out. So I expected it.”

