Billboard Music Awards Rescheduled for Live October Telecast

The show, as they say, must go on, and in the case of the Billboard Music Awards, said show will go on this fall.

NBC and dick clark productions have announced that the 2020 Billboard Music Awards will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8/7, to air live.

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will return to host the event, marking her third turn doing so after previously doing so in 2018 and 2019. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were originally scheduled to air live on NBC — from Las Vegas — on April 29, but like most everything else in the world was postponed due to the pandemic.

Cases in point: This year’s Tony Awards, originally scheduled for June 7, were postponed back in March and have yet to be rescheduled, while the 93rd Academy Awards, originally slated to be held Feb. 28, 2021 got pushed back two months to April 25 (and in turn extended eligibility).

Among other pandemic-era kudoscasts, the Primetime Emmy Awards have held tight to their Sept. 30 date but will go with a virtual ceremony on ABC; the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards are currently slated for Jan. 24; and next year’s Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31. The Golden Globes, typically an early January affair, were postponed to Feb. 28, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning as hosts.