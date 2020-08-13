Yvette Nicole Brown Gets Caught in Spider-Man's Web — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES DuckTales Video: Retta Makes Her Memorable, Musical Debut (With a Bonus Parks and Rec Reunion)

Yvette Nicole Brown is returning to the Marvel community this weekend.

Following her cameo in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the actress is lending her voice to Sunday’s episode of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Disney XD, 9/8c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at her special appearance.

Per the episode’s official synopsis, “After Spider-Man’s friend is turned back into the rampaging Rhino by Swarm, Spidey is forced to battle for his life in the Underground Monster League contest. Meanwhile, he must also plead his case to the school board to prevent his biggest ally, Max Modell, from being fired as principal for carrying out a secret venom experiment.”

That’s where Brown comes in, playing a head administrator with whom our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man must his non-Spidey powers to overcome. But if our clip is any indication of her good nature, something tells us she won’t put up too much of a fight.

Best known for starring as Shirley on NBC/Yahoo! Screen’s Community, Brown currently recurs on a multitude of different shows, including Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor and CBS’ Mom.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at YNB in the Spider-verse, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.