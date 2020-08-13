Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Riffs on Infamous 1978 TV Special

RELATED STORIES Mulan Skipping U.S. Theaters and Heading to Disney+ — But It'll Cost Ya

Disney+ is inviting you to spend the holidays in a galaxy far, far away. The streamer has ordered The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which will debut on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The special will drop on Life Day, which, in Star Wars canon, is a Wookiee holiday celebrated on Chewbacca’s home planet of Kashyyyk. The holiday was first recognized in CBS’ 1978 TV movie The Star Wars Holiday Special, which also aired on Nov. 17 that year.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will take place directly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, reuniting Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. As Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, she visits a mysterious Jedi Temple where she is hurled into “a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history,” the logline reads.

Along the way, she’ll cross paths with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other iconic characters from the nine Star Wars films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast?

The Star Wars holiday outing will also mark Disney+’s first LEGO special. Will you be watching when it premieres in November?