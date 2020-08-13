TVLine Items: Lady Gaga Rocks VMAs, Young Wallander Trailer and More

Lady Gaga is making her long-awaited return to the VMAs stage: The singer will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in seven years.

Lady Gaga — who is nominated in nine categories — shared the news via an Instagram video, with the caption, “I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live performance.” She joins previously announced performers BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO.

The 2020 VMAs, hosted by Keke Palmer, air live on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).

* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will expand to five nights the week of Monday, Aug. 17 and Monday, Aug. 24 to cover the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

* Bucket List Bistro, Fox’s digital cooking show hosted by Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens), will debut Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5 pm ET on Fox’s YouTube channel, Fox Now and Hulu.

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Young Wallander, which chronicles Detective Kurt Wallander’s first case. Swedish actor Adam Pålsson takes on the titular role, which was previously played by Kenneth Branagh in the BBC series. The new take premieres Thursday, Sept. 3.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Trinkets‘ second and final season, premiering Tuesday, Aug. 25:

