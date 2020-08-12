World of Dance Video: The Final Four Take Center Stage — Who Will Win?

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent: Kelly Clarkson Gets Comfortable in Simon Cowell's Chair on First Season 15 Live Show

World of Dance‘s final four contestants are ready for a fight to the top — and their moves pack a punch in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s Season 4 finale (NBC, 9/8c).

Competing for the $1 million grand prize are the Upper division’s salsa duo Jefferson y Adrianita, urban contemporary group Oxygen and tutting trio Géometrié Variable, as well as the Junior division’s contemporary trio MDC 3. As each dancer steps onto the finale stage in the above video, which presents the fierce quartet of hopeful winners, they’re sporting boxer-like robes and game faces. With the competition intensifying, everyone has also brought some fancy footwork and impressive formations to show off to eager judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. (Is it just us, or does it seem like J.Lo, with her screams of “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!” is especially excited for Oxygen’s intro/mini performance?)

Press PLAY to watch the final four display their dance moves, then vote in the poll for whom you think will win it all. And while you’re at it, hit the comments to let us know which eliminated act(s) you wish had made it to the finale. (Our pick: Jake & Chau. They were so close!)