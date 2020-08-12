Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Respond to Fan's Viral Reaction to Vampire Diaries Series Finale Death

More than three years after ending its run on The CW, The Vampire Diaries is still giving fans something to cry about.

A new viral video, recorded by one of the best moms on Twitter, finds a teenage girl sobbing over a death in what we presume to be the show’s series finale. (Spoiler alert for anyone who hasn’t watched: Stefan “Hero Hair” Salvatore sacrifices himself in the final hour to kill Katherine Pierce and save Mystic Falls once for all.)

“That’s B.S., I can’t!” the fan screams through sobs in the backseat of her mother’s car. And her mom, identified as Jessica De Pierri, gets in on the action, saying, “I hope you cry like this when I die! Or grandma!” At one point, she even asks her daughter, “You know he’s alive, right?”

Let’s be real, her daughter just needed to hear it from the heroic horse’s mouth. So imagine her surprise when both Paul Wesley (Stefan) and Ian Somerhalder (Damon) responded to the video, offering their sympathies… along with a minor reality check.

“This is too good!” Wesley replied. “Give her a hug from me and make sure she knows I am alive and well.”

Somerhalder chimed in an hour later, saying, “I felt the same way kiddo! But then I realized oh wait, I just saw him yesterday… He’s still alive.”

For what it’s worth, TVLine spoke with TVD showrunner Julie Plec about this very situation three years ago. She admitted, “Stefan was not No. 1 on the chopping block right away … but when we landed on the idea of Caroline needing to leave him behind in honor of protecting her family, and then him needing to leave her behind in honor of protecting his, it felt somehow like the responsible outcome of a responsible relationship.”

Hit PLAY on the tweet below to enjoy the original video, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Stefan’s demise. Are you over it yet?