TV Ratings: Stargirl Finale Hits 5-Week Audience High, World of Dance Dips

In the latest TV ratings, DC’s Stargirl‘s Season 1 finale on The CW hit a five-week audience high (with 861,000 total viewers) while posting an 11th straight 0.2 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the freshman finale (and Season 1 as a whole) an average grade of “A”; read our exclusive post mortem.

Leading out of that, Tell Me a Story (431K/0.1) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.7 mil/0.9) led Tuesday in both measures, off just a tenth in the demo from its last fresh episode; TVLine readers gave substitute judge Kelly Clarkson an average grade of “A.” World of Dance drew its best audience since June 30 (3.9 mil) while dipping in the demo to a season low (0.6); finale airs tonight!

Over on ABC, What Would You Do? (2 mil/0.4) was steady.

