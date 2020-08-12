The Doctors Shake-Up: New Host Named Amid Major Format Revamp

RELATED STORIES Ellen DeGeneres Show Exec Producer Shoots Down Cancellation Rumors: 'Nobody Is Going Off the Air'

The Doctors is going under the knife.

The daytime talk show will return for Season 13 this fall with a revamped format and a singular new host: Dr. Ian Smith. Additionally, the series is relocating from Los Angeles to Stamford, Connecticut.

The Doctors previously featured a panel of five doctors/hosts, which most recently included Travis Lane Stork, Andrew Ordon, Nita Landry, Sonia Batra and Judy Ho.

“Trustworthy and straightforward medical news has never been more important,” executive producer Jay McGraw said in a statement. “The Doctors recognizes the opportunity to support our viewers and deliver the content they’re looking for and deserve to get. Dr. Ian and our award-winning team coming together for Season 13 are focused on being an empowering resource of news, solutions and inspiration to stay healthy and become stronger than ever.”

Dr. Smith was previously a longtime medical contributor to the Rachael Ray Show, as well as a medical correspondent for NBC’s Today and Nightly News. A graduate of Harvard College, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, he served two terms on the President’s Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition under President Barack Obama.

“Helping people learn how to be the best versions of themselves is a personal passion of mine,” Smith said in his own statement. “I am excited to bring viewers unbiased information and facts, free of any political slant, to help them take their power back.”

The Doctors kicks off Season 13 on Monday, Sept. 21.