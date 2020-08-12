HBO Orders Evil Kid Comedy The Baby From Sex Education Producer

RELATED STORIES The Undoing Lands New Premiere Date at HBO — Watch a Chilling Teaser

HBO is expecting a very unusual delivery indeed.

The network has handed a series order to The Baby, a “darkly comic horror series” about a woman and her evil infant, TVLine has learned. The series, a co-production of HBO and UK broadcaster Sky, centers on 38-year-old Natasha, whose self-centered life of doing whatever she wants whenever she wants comes to a screeching halt when she has a surprise baby. But the kid is a lot more trouble than just a few soiled diapers.

“Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show,” per the official description. “Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?”

Sex Education co-executive producer Sian Robins-Grace is a co-creator, along with Lucy Gaymer (Gangs of London). HBO veteran Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones, Chernobyl) serves as an executive producer. The eight-episode freshman season will film in the UK next year.

“With The Baby, we want to explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children,” Robins-Grace and Gaymer said in a statement. “The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else’s certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam. We’re thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky.”