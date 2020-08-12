Harriet the Spy Animated Series Ordered at Apple TV+, Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein to Voice Title Role

RELATED STORIES New Oprah Winfrey Talk Show Ordered at Apple TV+, Will Debut This Week

Harriet the Spy is heading into uncharted territory.

A first-ever animated adaptation of the beloved children’s novel has landed a series order at Apple TV+, with Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein on board to voice the titular role.

Set in 1960s New York, the new series centers on the fiercely independent, adventurous, irrepressible, curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch.

The voice cast also includes Glee vet Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life no nonsense nanny, and Party of Five‘s Lacey Chabert as ‘Marion Hawthorne,’ the ringleader of a group of smug, popular girls at Harriet’s school.

The ‘toon iteration of Harriet the Spy will be written and executive produced by Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete). Additional EPs include The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer vet Michelle Trachtenberg starred in the live-action film version of Harriet the Spy in 1996. Fourteen years later, Jennifer Stone (Wizards of Waverly Place) played the titular teen in the Disney Channel pic Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars.