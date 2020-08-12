AGT Recap: First Semifinalists Revealed — Did the Right 5 Make the Cut?

RELATED STORIES World of Dance Season 4 Finale: Who Took Home the $1 Million Prize?

Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent delivered the first live eliminations of Season 15, sending five lucky acts through to the semifinals.

With Kelly Clarkson once again filling in for an injured Simon Cowell, the judges revealed the fates of last night’s performers: Pork Chop Revue, Feng E, Shaquira McGrath, Simon and Maria, Frenchie Babyy, Bello and Annaliese Nock, Roberta Battaglia, Michael Yo, Double Dragon, Brett Loudermilk, and Archie Williams.

Brett Loudermilk, Feng E and Double Dragon all found themselves in danger (and therefore eligible for this week’s Dunkin’ Save) at the top of the hour, with host Terry Crews urging viewers to vote during the broadcast. As a stan of both “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele” and those sweet dancing goddesses, the realization that only one act would make it through was… well, let’s just say things got dark.

As for the rest of tonight’s results, America sent the following acts through to the semifinals: Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath and Roberta Battaglia. They were joined by this week’s Dunkin’ Save winner, Brett Loudermilk. The judges then completed the evening’s final five by sending Double Dragon through.

That means we’ve seen the last of Pork Chop Revue, Simon and Maria, FrenchieBabyy, Bello and Annaliese Nock, Michael Yo and *sniffle* Feng E.

Wednesday’s results show also brought back two of the biggest names in AGT history for a pair of special performances — magician Matt Franco (Season 9 winner), followed by singer and pianist Kodi Lee (Season 14 winner).

Did your favorite acts sail through to the semifinals? Which elimination(s) upset you the most? However you feel about Wednesday’s results, drop it all in a comment below.