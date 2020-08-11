What Would You Do? Recruits Younger's Sutton Foster for Segment About Age Discrimination — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale Sneak Peek: As Daisy Heads Into Battle, There's Something Sousa Must Do

Younger may be on hiatus at the moment, but that isn’t stopping Sutton Foster from going full Liza Miller on a pack of unsuspecting bar patrons.

The age-defying actress is a special guest on tonight’s episode of What Would You Do? (ABC, 10/9c), joining John Quiñones to see how strangers react when a woman applying for a bartender position is loudly disrespected for being “too old.”

Per the segment’s official synopsis, “a middle-aged woman walks into a bar to apply for an open bartending position. The on-duty manager makes it clear the woman doesn’t have ‘the right look.’ When pressed, the manager admits she believes the woman is simply too old to work at the bar. How will customers react? What will people say if a middle-aged man is the one turned away? Foster joins in on the action behind-the-scenes.”

For those tragically unfamiliar with Younger, the TV Land comedy stars Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcee who poses as a millennial to land a job in the age-discriminatory world of New York publishing. All six seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu; production on Season 7 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.