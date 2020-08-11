Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves for the 2020-21 Season

Slowwwwwly but surely, the 2020-21 TV season will be upon us. And even with the delay in production due to the pandemic, there are still dozens of casting stories to catch up on — in part, because several exits and returns simply got postponed. TV's Big Cast Changes (2020-2021)

Lucky for you, the avid consumer of TV, TVLine is here with the “beta” version of our annual and supremely handy guide to each and every casting move!

Which Good Doctor has scrubbed out for a very final time? Who is set to step in as Batwoman? When will Superstore‘s Amy hang up her name tag? And which familiar face will be ensnared in the next Blood & Treasure hunt? We’re here to remind you about those moves and more!

Which Grey’s Anatomy doc is moving to Station 19? Who are Pennyworth’s new pals? Which Flash hero was unable to bounce back from backlash? Those stories and dozens more are just a click away!

In our frequently updated Ins & Outs gallery (click here for direct access), TVLine lists the new series regulars, recurring players and noteworthy guest stars on returning favorite shows for the “fall” and beyond. This handy, alphabetical round-up also offers a (sometimes sad!) refresher on who has gone bye-bye since last we checked in.

If you like, use these links to jump to a specific show: A — D | E — G | H — R | S — Z

And of course, if you want scoop on any fall show, email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!