Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale Sneak Peek: As Daisy Heads Into Battle, There's Something Sousa Must Do

This week on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., in the ABC drama’s two-hour series finale, it is time to bring the fight to Nathaniel Malick and the Chronicoms — and Daisy (played by Chloe Bennet) is leading the charge.

But first… Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) has something to get off his chest.

In the two-hour finale, airing Wednesday at 9/8c and titled “The End is at Hand” and “What We’re Fighting For,” with their backs against the wall and MalickMalick and Sibyl edging closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. “This is their most important fight,” declares the official synopsis, “and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.”

In the exclusive sneak peek above, the Quinjet has caught up to and docked with the hijacked Zephyr… which in turn gets pulled into the hangar of a Chronicom cruiser helmed by Sybil. As Daisy scans the ship to get a bead on Jemma and Deke, she also discovers someone else on board. Someone who might stand in the way of a rescue mission.

In the clip above, as Mack (Henry Simmons) and Sousa stay behind to plot an eventual getaway plan, Daisy heads off to infiltrate the Chronicom cruiser and find their friends. Press play above to see Sousa wish Daisy “good luck.”

The Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series finales guest stars include Stephen Bishop (Criminal Minds), Bill Cobbs (Go On), Briana Venskus (as Piper), Maximilian Osinski (as Davis) and Coy Stewart (as Flint).

