The Boys Season 2: Shawn Ashmore to Play Lamplighter — See First Photo

RELATED STORIES The Boys Season 2 Trailer: Aya Cash Makes an Enemy of Homelander

The Boys Season 2 Trailer: Aya Cash Makes an Enemy of Homelander The Boys Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon; Aisha Tyler to Host Aftershow

Talk about a role reversal. Shawn Ashmore, who did very cool things with ice as one of filmdom’s X-Men, will seriously heat things up during Season 2 of Amazon Prime’s The Boys.

Ashmore, whose previous TV credits include The Following and The Rookie, will appear during the darkly comic superhero series’ sophomore run as Lamplighter, a former superstar member of the Seven before he left under mysterious circumstances, to be replaced by Starlight. What’s more, Lamplighter ties in directly to the Boys’ tragic history — he’s actually the reason they broke up eight years ago — so when the pyrokinetic enters their lives again, he dredges up painful memories, pokes at their raw nerves, “and changes everything,” reads the synopsis. Check out a first look above.

“We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let’s be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter,” The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. “He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We’re grateful to have him join our bloody little family.”

Season 2 of The Boys will premiere Friday, Sept. 4 with the first three episodes, followed by a weekly rollout that will culminate “in an epic season finale” on Oct. 9. Season 3 is already a go, ordered last month.

Want more scoop on The Boys, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.