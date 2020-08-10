Jessie Spano is not about to let another teenage girl succumb to the harsh effects of caffeine pills.

In a new trailer for Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, the Bayside alumna-turned-guidance counselor (again played by Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) stops Zack Morris’ son Mac (Roswell, New Mexico‘s Mitchell Hoog) from giving her drug of choice to fellow student Daisy (fellow franchise newcomer Haskiri Velazquez).

“At first, they’re so exciting. And then it gets even more exciting,” Jessie warns. “But after that, it gets so scary. And in the end, you ruin your girl group’s shot at a recording contract.” Saved by the Bell Revival Scoop

Prior to that epic callback, we see Jessie and gym teacher Slater (Mario Lopez) chaperoning a school dance, reminiscing about their time as students at Bayside. We also see the new generation grab burgers at the Max, where they’re served by none other than its namesake owner/magician (Ed Alonzo).

The sequel series comes more than 30 years after the premiere of the original SBTB, and more than 26 years since we last saw Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa and Screech in the TV-movie Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, which doubled as a series finale for the short-lived College Years spinoff.

The new SBTB hails from executive producer Tracey Wigfield, who created the NBC comedy Great News and has written for Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Mindy Project and 30 Rock — the latter of which earned her a Primetime Emmy.

The writing staff also includes Funny or Die‘s Dashiell Driscoll, the creative force behind Zack Morris Is Trash. The popular web-series revisits episodes of the original series to reveal that Zack has always been “a completely horrible human being.” More recently, he and original series star Mark-Paul Gosselaar — who is set to reprise his role in multiple episodes — began a SBTB rewatch podcast titled Zack to the Future.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re enjoying the tongue-in-cheek vibes given in this new trailer.