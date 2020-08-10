Glee's Heather Morris Pays Tribute to Brittany and Santana Fans in Wake of Naya Rivera's Death — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Naya Rivera Remembered: Top 10 Glee Performances Worth Revisiting

As Heather Morris continues to mourn longtime friend and co-star Naya Rivera, the Glee grad has a special message for fans of their characters’ relationship: “Thank you.”

Morris fought back tears in an emotional video she posted to Instagram on Sunday, telling fans, “I have been feeling very heavy lately, this aching in my heart to connect with my fans — to connect with everybody who’s been feeling a little lost and a little confused during this time.”

Segueing the conversation to “Brittana,” Morris said, “I don’t need to explain what the importance of Brittany and Santana’s relationship was to all of you who are watching. Most of you felt like it was your gateway into your current life. Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self. I want you to know that that was never lost on me. It was never lost on Naya. We both knew how special it was. I think she knew a little bit more than I did. I really felt it a lot later with all the messages and all the people reaching out.”

“I know the writers knew that as well,” she continued. “They were basically writing for the fans! … The fans were such a huge impact on our storyline. I want to thank you all for being such advocates and so supportive of Santana and Brittany’s relationship, because without you guys it never would have existed. You guys helped create something for the writers, and for Naya and I, that made an impact that will last for a lifetime — and beyond that.”

Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez, better known to passionate fans as “Brittana,” were put through the ringer throughout their six seasons on the Fox musical comedy. After coming to terms with their respective sexualities, the ladies briefly separated when Santana went off to college, only to eventually reunite — and get married! — before the series wrapped in 2015.

Rivera, 33, died in a drowning accident earlier this summer. Her body was recovered in California’s Lake Piru on July 13, five days after she was first reported missing.

Hit PLAY on Morris’ video message below, then drop a comment with your favorite Brittany/Santana memories.