A.P. Bio Is Weirder, Wronger and [Bleep]ier in Season 3 Peacock Trailer

Season 3 of A.P. Bio promises to be wilder, weirder and wronger, if a trailer for the NBC-turned-Peacock sitcom is to be believed.

Nearly 18 months after its sophomore finale aired on NBC, A.P. Bio will premiere its third season on Thursday, Sept. 3 (releasing all eight episodes at once, binge-style, via the new-ish Peacock streaming service). Peacock: Guide to Upcoming Shows

The formerly NBC comedy follows disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (played by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton) as he toils away teaching bio to a high school in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. The cast also includes Patton Oswalt (Veep), Mary Sohn (Work in Progress), Lyric Lewis (Baskets), Jean Villepique (Sharp Objects) and Paula Pell (30 Rock).

Watch a new trailer above, which in part involves Jack enlisting his students in a mission of revenge against a mail order company which did him wrong.

