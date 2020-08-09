Simon Cowell Hospitalized With Broken Back Following Electric Bike Accident

RELATED STORIES Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Reveals Why He's Leaving After 8 Years: 'I Felt Like a Glorified Extra'

Simon Cowell was hospitalized Saturday after breaking his back in an accident at his Malibu home.

The America’s Got Talent judge and executive producer was reportedly testing his new electric bike in the courtyard of his home when the mishap occurred. He was taken to the hospital, where he was slated to undergo surgery Saturday evening.

“He’s doing fine,” a rep for Cowell assured People. “He’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

The accident comes just days before Cowell is scheduled to shoot America’s Got Talent‘s first live show.

The NBC reality competition series resumed production on its current 15th season in late June following a months-long production shutdown due to COVID-19. As a safety precaution, the show relocated from its lavish Hollywood auditorium venue to an outdoor setup in Simi Valley designed to resemble a drive-in movie theater, with judges Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and newcomer Sofia Vergara now seated an appropriate distance from one another. Additionally, the number of Judge Cuts episodes were trimmed from four to just one.

Cowell applauded the changes, contending that the Judge Cuts killed the momentum built by the high-energy Auditions. “I personally now would stick to this new way we’ve done it not just for the present but for the future,” he told our sister site Deadline back in June. “I think it is a better show this year than it has been on previous years.”