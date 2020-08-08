Zoë Kravitz Dings Hulu Over Its Lack of Diversity After High Fidelity Axing

RELATED STORIES Selena Gomez to Star in Hulu Comedy Series Only Murders in the Building, Opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez to Star in Hulu Comedy Series Only Murders in the Building, Opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short Animaniacs Reboot Among Trio of New Series Premiering on Hulu This Fall

Breakups may be hell, but moving on might be worse.

Zoë Kravitz, the lead in Hulu’s now-cancelled High Fidelity reboot, clapped back at the streamer while responding to an Instagram comment from fellow actress Tessa Thompson. Replying to Thompson’s, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,” Kravitz took a shot at the streamer, calling it out for its lack of diversity, particularly with regard to its representation of women of color.

“At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait,” Kravitz quipped.

On Aug. 5, Hulu cancelled the gender-swapped High Fidelity reboot after just one season. Shortly after the axing was announced, Kravitz took to Instagram to thank her fellow cast members, while also acknowledging that “breakups suck.”

“I wanna give a shout out to my #HighFidelity family,” she wrote, alongside a stream of photos featuring co-stars David H. Holmes, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Jake Lacy. “Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.”

Kravitz starred as Rob, a quirky Brooklyn record store owner who obsessed over her failed romantic relationships as much as she obsessed over music. Holmes and Randolph co-starred as Rob’s coworkers Simon and Cherise, while Ben-Adir played Rob’s most recent ex, Mac, and Lacy starred as her new love interest Clyde.

Other celebrities reacting to the news include Lena Waithe who wrote, “NOOOOOOO!!! I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season.”

Roots drummer Questlove also chimed in with his sentiments. “WHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTT!!!?????????!!!!!!!!!!!??? Why do I always find out about tragic s–t this way?!”