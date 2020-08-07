Jude Law and Naomie Harris Battle a Strange Island in The Third Day Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Undoing Lands New Premiere Date at HBO — Watch a Chilling Teaser

“Something happened here, something violent,” Jude Law warns in a newly released trailer for HBO’s limited series The Third Day, before asking a young girl, “Is there someone frightening you here on the island?”

Premiering Monday, Sept. 14 at 9/8c, the HBO/Sky co-production consists of six episodes, divided into two parts, “Summer” and “Winter.” The first part stars Law (The New Pope) as Sam, “a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost,” per the official synopsis. “Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present.”

The “Winter” half of the series features Naomie Harris (Moonlight) as Helen, “a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted.”

The cast also includes Katherine Waterston (the Fantastic Beasts franchise), Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Paddy Considine (The Outsider).

