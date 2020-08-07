TVLine Items: Padma's Taste the Nation Renewed, PEN15 Trailer and More

Hulu is hungry for more Taste the Nation: The streamer has renewed the culinary travel series, hosted and executive-produced by Padma Lakshmi, for Season 2.

The show explores “the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today,” per the official description. “From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* AMC’s upcoming romantic anthology series Soulmates has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its series premiere on Monday, Oct. 5. The six-episode first season features Sarah Snook (Succession), Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity), David Costabile (Billions), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions, Dollface), Bill Skarsgård (Clark, Castle Rock) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), among many others.

* Baroness von Sketch Show‘s fifth and final season premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 on IFC.

* SundanceTV has announced that The A Word will return for its third season on Wednesday, Nov. 4 (at 11/10c), while Deutschland 89 bows Thursday, Oct. 29 (at 11 pm).

* Pantheon, AMC’s first-ever primetime animated drama, has added to its voice cast Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0), Ron Livingston (A Million Little Things), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Raza Jaffrey (Code Black), Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire), Anika Noni Rose (Little Fires Everywhere), Katie Chang (The Bling Ring), Grey Griffin (Star Wars Resistance), SungWon Cho (Anime Crimes Division), Kevin Durand (Swamp Thing), Samuel Roukin (TURN: Washington’s Spies) and Krystina Alabado (God Friended Me).

* Season 2 of OWN’s David Makes Man has cast Kwame Patterson (Snowfall, The Wire) as the adult version of the titular character, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Arlen Escarpeta (The Oath, The Magicians) has joined the cast in the series-regular role of David’s brother, JG.

* Hulu has released a trailer for PEN15 Season 2, premiering Friday, Sept. 18:

