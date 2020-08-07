Animaniacs Reboot Among Trio of New Series Premiering on Hulu This Fall

RELATED STORIES Ren & Stimpy Reboot Ordered at Comedy Central

It’s (almost) time for Animaniacs! Hulu’s reboot of the classic animated series (1993–1998) will premiere on Friday, Nov. 20, TVLine has learned.

From Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, the reboot once again finds siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot wreaking havoc and ruining lives from Burbank to Beverly Hills… and beyond.

The 13-episode first season also welcomes back iconic Animaniacs characters, including Pinky and the Brain. (Also worth noting: The show has already been renewed for a 13-episode second season, set to premiere in 2021.) Steven Spielberg is executive-producing, alongside Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Wellesley Wild.

Read on for a breakdown of two other Hulu original series premiering this fall:

Monsterland (Friday, Oct. 2) | The eight-episode anthology series, based on short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters, explores how “encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts.” The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter and Adepero Oduye.

No Man’s Land (Wednesday, Nov. 18) | The eight-episode drama dives into “the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed-to-be-dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, as he travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.” The cast includes Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry and James Purefoy.

Additionally, Hulu has announced that I Am Greta — an original documentary that follows young activist Greta Thunberg — will stream on Friday, Nov. 13.

Which of Hulu’s upcoming offerings do you plan on watching? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.