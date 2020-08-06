TVLine Items: CW Drops UK Game Show, XL Creative Emmys and More

The CW is making a change to its Sunday lineup: The network has pulled the UK game show Taskmaster from its schedule after just one low-rated episode, our sister site Variety reports.

The series, hosted by comedian Greg Davies and creator Alex Horne, debuted Aug. 2 to a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49 and just 212,000 viewers. The program will be replaced by reruns of Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season, which is slated to conclude this fall.

* The virtual 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over five nights, streaming on Emmys.com Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5 pm PT, with the fifth live broadcast to air Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on FXX.

* Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming, Mr. Robot) has joined Hulu’s forthcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers as one of the stressed city dwellers who comes to a boutique health-and-wellness resort run by Nicole Kidman’s character, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Amazon Prime has ordered the unscripted series The Pack, which features 12 teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. The program, hosted by Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, will premiere later in 2020.

* Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade will host and executive-produce a remake of the British game show The Cube, in which pairs of contestants compete in challenges while inside a small Perspex cube, our sister site Deadline reports. WarnerMedia has given the series a 10-episode order, but has not yet announced which of its networks or digital platforms will be home to the show.

* Valerie Mahaffey (Dead to Me, Young Sheldon) has been cast in ABC’s upcoming David E. Kelley drama Big Sky as Helen, a meticulous parent who has a contentious relationship with her live-at-home adult son (played by Chicago P.D.‘s Brian Geraghty).

* The Rich Eisen Show, which previously aired on the now defunct AT&T Audience Network, will begin airing on NBCSN starting Monday, Aug. 17. Then, on Monday, Oct. 5, the show will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock.

