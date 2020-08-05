Selena Gomez Is a Sweet But So-So Chef in Trailer for HBO Max Series

RELATED STORIES HBO Max's No. 2 Most Popular Show (After Friends) May Surprise You

Selena Gomez is a woman of many talents… but if the trailer for her new HBO Max series is any indication, cooking is not one of them. (Not yet, at least.)

The streamer on Wednesday unveiled a full-length promo for Selena + Chef, Gomez’s unscripted culinary series that will drop Thursday, Aug. 13. In each of the 10 episodes, Gomez will be joined remotely by a professional chef as she attempts various meals, learns invaluable tips and encounters obstacles like missing ingredients, smoking ovens and, in at least one case, undercooked food.

The world-renowned chefs featured this season include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland. Each installment will also highlight a different food-related charity.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn,” Gomez said. “I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

“Watching Selena with these incredible chefs has been a delicious joy,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “You don’t need to be an experienced chef yourself to enjoy the show; you learn with her and get to see all the fun that happens in the kitchen. Try not to watch it while hungry!”

Check out the full Selena + Chef trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching the show!