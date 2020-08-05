Raised by Wolves: Ridley Scott's Android Series Gets HBO Max Premiere Date and a 'Big, Bad' Trailer

RELATED STORIES What's New on HBO Max in August

Filmmaker Ridley Scott (Alien, The Martian) does what he does best in the trailer for HBO Max‘s Raised by Wolves, which involves androids clashing with humanity on a strange planet.

Marking Scott’s TV series directorial debut for American audiences, Raised by Wolves — which premieres Thursday, Sept. 3 — centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Amanda Collin (of Denmark’s A Horrible Woman) and Abubakar Salim (Sky One’s Jamestown) play the aforementioned androids, while Travis Fimmel (Vikings) appears to fill the role of “the big, bad wolf” mentioned in the children’s story that is ominously recited throughout the trailer. (Or does he?)

Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, which also counts among its cast Winta McGrath (Australia’s Doctor Doctor), Niamh Algar (Pure), Jordan Loughran (Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos), Aasiya Shah (ITV’s Unforgotten), Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard and Ivy Wong.

Check out the trailer above and the poster below: